Is Selling to a Cash House Buying Company the Right Choice for You?

Recent research by Open Property Group has revealed a strong connection between the decline in UK property sales and the rising demand for Cash House Buying companies, which can purchase properties in as little as seven days.

For the first time since May 2020, UK property sales have dropped below 30,000. In April 2024, only 32,690 properties were sold across the country, highlighting a challenging property market.

New data has shown how long it currently takes to sell a property in various UK regions:

Wales: 80 days

London: 78 days

East Midlands: 77 days

South East: 75 days

East of England: 75 days

South West: 74 days

Yorkshire and the Humber: 71 days

West Midlands: 71 days

North West: 69 days

North East: 62 days

Scotland: 42 days

For many homeowners, the lengthy traditional sales process has made Cash House Buying companies an attractive alternative. According to Open Property Group’s data, the primary reason people use these companies is to secure a fast property sale.

Over the past 18 months, Open Property Group has identified the top reasons homeowners and landlords turn to their services:

Quick property sale: 73%

Release equity: 8%

Landlords selling with sitting tenants: 5%

Relocation: 4%

Retirement planning: 4%

Other: 4%

Probate: 2%

Managing Director of Open Property Group, Jason Harris-Cohen, said: “Homeowners are increasingly looking for fast, reliable solutions in a challenging market. At Open Property Group, we’ve seen first-hand how our ability to purchase properties quickly has become invaluable. Whether it’s to release equity, relocate, or manage a buy-to-let portfolio, our services offer certainty and peace of mind that traditional sales methods often can’t match.”

Harris-Cohen also highlighted the changing property market dynamics: “For an extended period, mortgage rates remained at record lows, enabling prospective homebuyers to secure 10-year loans at interest rates below three percent. This period of affordability fuelled significant activity in the property market as buyers took advantage of the favourable conditions.

“However, recent economic shifts have led to increased borrowing costs, which have naturally impacted consumer sentiment. Higher mortgage rates have made financing more expensive, prompting many potential homebuyers to reconsider or delay their plans. This cautious approach has been especially pronounced as the financial climate has become less predictable, creating hesitation among buyers who might have otherwise entered the market confidently.

“In response to these challenges, there has been a notable rise in homeowners turning to Cash House Buying companies such as OPG. These companies offer a quick, straightforward solution for those looking to sell their property without the delays and uncertainties associated with traditional sales. The ability to secure a sale in as little as seven days has made this option particularly attractive to sellers seeking certainty amid fluctuating market conditions and higher mortgage costs.”