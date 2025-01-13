Zanzibar Celebrates Groundbreaking of Eco-Friendly Shivo Towers

Construction has commenced on Shivo Towers, a luxurious apartment complex in Zanzibar that promises to redefine eco-conscious property development. Located in Paje, the 9,740 sqm development will feature two towers with a total of 162 high-end apartments and four exclusive penthouses. Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including a communal pool, spa, gym, restaurant/bar, and tropical landscaped gardens.

Shivo has collaborated with Muchmore Architectural Design and renowned architect Christian Bonu to establish a new standard for sustainable building practices in Zanzibar. The development offers a variety of apartment types, ranging from Prestige Studios to Royal Giraffe Penthouses, with prices starting at $116,000 and reaching up to $1.4 million for penthouse units featuring private infinity pools.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project has achieved its first major milestone, completing ground investigation works and environmental studies. Shivo Towers has also received an investment certificate from the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), underscoring its contribution to the region’s economic growth.

Richard Ashby, the visionary behind Shivo Towers, commented, “Zanzibar is really elevating itself as a luxury travel destination, and we have received plenty of interest in these apartments from people living overseas such as the US and Dubai.”

Ashby continued, “Zanzibar has become a true gem for international investors. The improved infrastructure and growing flight connections have made it incredibly accessible, but it’s the unique blend of natural beauty and rich culture that really seals the deal. We’re seeing buyers from all over the world who recognise this isn’t just another beach destination – it’s a rare investment opportunity in a truly special place and emerging market.”

Zanzibar’s booming tourism industry has fuelled a surge in real estate investment, with luxury developments like Shivo Towers meeting rising demand. Ashby noted, “If you consider the cost of building and purchasing a similar type of property in resorts like Barbados or the Maldives, Zanzibar is a very attractive proposition for investors.”

Ashby added, “There has been a lot of investment in air and road infrastructure on the island, and it is a rapidly surging market in terms of luxury tourism, so the demand is there for these properties making them an ideal investment. Returns on investments from rentals and reselling through value appreciation on property are massively expanding on the island, meaning there has never been a better time to consider investing in property here.”

For more information, visit Shivo’s website at www.byshivo.com and follow their journey on Instagram @shivo_tanzania.