Protected Bat Colony Discovery Halts Dream Home Purchase and Saves Buyer £50,000

In an unexpected twist, a routine building survey saved first-time buyer Sarah Mitchell from making a costly mistake after uncovering a protected bat colony in the attic of her prospective dream home in Clifton, Bristol.

Mitchell, 34, a physiotherapist, was on the verge of purchasing the Victorian terraced property when a Level 3 RICS building survey revealed the presence of a significant colony of brown long-eared bats roosting in the attic space.

“I had such specific plans for that house, including converting the loft into a home office and spare bedroom,” Mitchell explained. “The survey quite literally saved me from making a £425,000 mistake. I would have been legally unable to complete my planned renovations without extensive ecological surveys and expensive adaptations. As a first-time buyer, those additional costs would have been impossible to manage.”

The brown long-eared bat is one of the UK’s most common bat species and is protected by law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017. Any disturbance to their roosts, even if accidental, can result in severe penalties, including substantial fines or imprisonment.

Jason Weale, Director at Find My Surveyor, highlighted the importance of thorough pre-purchase inspections: “This case perfectly illustrates why detailed building surveys are essential, not just for identifying structural issues but for uncovering potential legal and regulatory challenges. A basic valuation or condition report might have missed these crucial signs. The presence of protected species can significantly impact a property’s development potential and, consequently, its true market value.”

The property’s owner, David Thompson, was equally taken aback by the discovery. “We’ve lived here for fifteen years and had no idea we were sharing our home with a protected species. We rarely accessed the attic space, and we attributed any sounds we heard to typical old house noises. We’re now working with local ecological consultants to ensure the colony’s protection while we prepare to relist the property.”

The discovery has prompted local estate agents to recommend RICS building surveyors more proactively to potential buyers, particularly for period properties where protected species are more likely to roost.

Since the discovery, Mitchell has secured a different property better suited to her needs. “This experience taught me the value of professional surveys. What seemed like an unnecessary expense potentially saved me from years of financial strain and legal complications. I’ll definitely be getting a full building survey on my next purchase.”

For those seeking advice or assistance, you can contact your local RICS-accredited surveying firm to find an expert in your area.