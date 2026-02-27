Manufacturing-led housing strategy proposes one million affordable homes within seven years

A national housing blueprint unveiled by a UK manufacturer sets out plans to build one million affordable homes by 2032, positioning the scheme as a practical route to support the Government’s 1.5 million homes commitment.

Figures published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show that approximately 196,500 homes were added to England’s housing stock across 2024 and 2025.

Analysis suggests that maintaining current delivery levels would leave overall output significantly below the national target.

Low Carbon Construction Plc’s strategy promotes a production-based housing model designed for deployment at scale, stating that traditional building approaches alone are unlikely to overcome constraints linked to labour availability, materials and planning timelines.

Bridgette Farrow, Main Board Director of Low Carbon Construction Plc, said the intention was to move the debate from whether the target is achievable to how it can be delivered.

“The ambition to build 1.5 million homes reflects the scale of the housing crisis,” she said. “But the delivery trajectory is already faltering. If we continue building at current rates, the shortfall will be significant as the numbers show.

“Without structural change in how homes are approved, funded and constructed, output levels will not meet the target first outlined by the Labour Party. The industry simply does not have the current capacity to accelerate at the pace required.”

Based in Hampshire, the company positions itself as a modern national housebuilder using a proprietary Offsite/Onsite system to streamline delivery.

The approach relies on factory-manufactured elements, repeatable design formats and synchronised on-site installation, with the aim of increasing output, improving consistency and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The proposal focuses on providing one million affordable homes through a combination of new settlements and extensions to existing urban areas.

Plans outline the creation of between 75 and 100 large-scale new communities, supported by 100 to 200 smaller developments, with as many as 1,000 mobile assembly units operating in parallel.

Schemes would integrate social infrastructure including education facilities, transport connections, renewable energy systems, workplaces and open green space.

The document also proposes that major housing schemes should be treated as nationally significant projects, enabling planning decisions to be determined through the Planning Inspectorate.

This process is intended to allow faster approvals and the concurrent progression of multiple developments across the country.

Low Carbon Construction Plc states that its housing meets Technical Housing Standards, Nationally Described Space Standards and Part M accessibility requirements, and aligns with the Future Homes Standard and UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard principles.

The company says that approximately 180 organisations across the UK have expressed support for the initiative, with further engagement under way with infrastructure bodies, financial institutions and commercial partners.