West London Office Redevelopment to Deliver 53 Homes in Central Uxbridge

A redevelopment project in West London will convert an existing office building into 53 residential units in the heart of Uxbridge, highlighting the continuing transformation of underused office stock into housing across the capital.

The project, known as Distrikt London West, will see the former workplace property redesigned into a collection of one- and two-bedroom flats. The homes are intended for buyers looking for well-connected living in London’s outer districts.

The site lies within easy reach of Uxbridge Underground Station, which serves both the Metropolitan line and the Piccadilly line. These lines provide straightforward travel to key central locations including Baker Street, King’s Cross St Pancras and Oxford Circus. The development also benefits from proximity to Heathrow Airport, which can be reached in about 20 minutes, while drivers can easily access the A40, M25 and M4.

Uxbridge is located within the broader West London and Heathrow economic corridor, an area that hosts one of the city’s largest concentrations of employment. The surrounding region supports more than 100,000 jobs, with a substantial share connected to Heathrow’s operations as well as thousands of independent businesses across nearby boroughs.

The new apartments will be fitted with contemporary interior designs and energy-efficient building specifications. Some properties will also provide purchasers with the option of securing on-site parking.

Development of the scheme is being led by Richbridge Property Group, a UK property developer known for converting redundant office spaces into residential projects in commuter-focused locations throughout London and the South East.

The homes are being marketed internationally by property consultancy LH1 Global.

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, said the scheme reflects continued demand for well-located housing in established outer London town centres.

Rayna said: “Uxbridge offers strong connectivity into Central London alongside access to Heathrow and a large employment base. Developments such as this demonstrate the continued demand for high-quality homes in well-connected commuter locations.”

The redevelopment is part of a growing pattern in London where surplus office buildings are converted into residential schemes in response to persistent demand for housing.

Homes at Distrikt London West are reportedly priced from £270,000, with buyers offered long 999-year leases and no ground rent obligations.