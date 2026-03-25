Landlordbuyer Warns Millions of Rental Properties May Fall Short of Legal Standards by 2030

LandlordBuyer has raised concerns that upcoming energy efficiency regulations could leave millions of rental homes in the UK unable to be legally let by 2030, as stricter EPC requirements come into force.

Industry specialists are describing the situation as a potential “EPC time bomb”, with a significant portion of privately rented housing likely to require costly improvements to comply with a proposed minimum EPC rating of C.

Current figures suggest that approximately 2.9 million privately rented properties in England hold an EPC rating of D or lower. To meet future standards, these homes would need upgrades, with government estimates placing the average cost at around £5,400 per property, rising to a proposed cap of £10,000.

A large proportion of UK landlords operate on a small scale, often owning only one or two properties. For these individuals, the financial burden of compliance could be considerable. This pressure is further compounded by rising mortgage costs, new licensing frameworks and an expanding regulatory environment.

Older housing stock presents an even greater challenge. Properties dating from the Victorian era or early 20th century may require extensive structural improvements to meet EPC targets. Measures such as enhanced insulation, modern heating systems, double glazing and renewable energy solutions could all be necessary.

Experts in the property sector suggest that these combined pressures may lead some landlords to exit the market, potentially reducing the number of rental homes available to tenants.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director at LandlordBuyer, said: “We’re increasingly hearing from landlords who are concerned about how future EPC requirements will affect their properties. For many owners, particularly those with older homes, the cost of reaching an EPC C rating can be substantial and may simply not be financially viable.”

He added that for landlords who are considering exiting the rental market, or wanting to sell a house with tenants, it can be a practical solution that avoids unnecessary disruption for tenants.

“Many landlords assume that selling a rental property automatically means asking tenants to leave first, but that isn’t always the case. In reality, properties can be sold with tenants still living in them, which can help avoid evictions and maintain stability for renters.”

Companies specialising in the purchase of tenanted properties are becoming an increasingly attractive option for landlords seeking a quicker and more straightforward sales process, without the delays often associated with the open market.

While the push for improved energy efficiency is intended to modernise the UK’s housing stock, the financial and practical challenges involved may prompt some landlords to reconsider their long-term position in the rental sector.