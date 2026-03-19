Low Carbon Construction Plc targets LSE listing to boost affordable housing supply

Low Carbon Construction Plc has announced plans to seek a full listing on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to secure investment that will support the delivery of new homes across the UK.

The initiative is intended to attract private capital and accelerate the construction of affordable housing at scale.

The company’s national strategy is designed to contribute towards the Government’s target of building 1.5 million homes, addressing the ongoing shortfall in housing provision.

Current forecasts show that build rates remain below the required 300,000 homes per year, with around 218,000 homes completed in 2024, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

Traditional housebuilding approaches are widely considered insufficient to meet demand. Bridgette Farrow, Main Board Director at Low Carbon Construction Plc, said:

“The UK is facing a serious housing shortage, and current building levels aren’t enough to meet national targets. By listing on the London Stock Exchange, we can bring long-term investors to help deliver affordable homes at scale.”

Based in Hampshire, the business describes itself as a next-generation housebuilder focused on modernising the sector through its Offsite/Onsite construction approach.

The planned listing follows reforms introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority, which have simplified listing requirements and made it easier for companies to access public markets.

A 2024 study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, commissioned by Shelter and the National Housing Federation, found that delivering 90,000 social homes in one year could generate £51.2 billion in net economic benefits over three decades.

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million households are currently on council waiting lists, with approximately 350,000 people living in temporary accommodation across England.

Low Carbon Construction Plc is planning major residential schemes, including new settlements and urban extensions, integrating essential infrastructure such as education facilities, transport networks, employment areas, renewable energy solutions and public green spaces.

Its hybrid construction model combines offsite manufacturing with coordinated on-site installation to enhance efficiency and quality.

The homes are designed to comply with Technical Housing Standards, National Described Space Standards and Part M Building Regulations, while also supporting the Future Homes Standard and wider net zero objectives.

The company stated that it is engaging with IPO sponsors, banks, institutional investors and equity partners as it progresses towards a full listing.

“This is about turning ambition into action. The UK needs homes, and we have a system to deliver them. The LSE listing ensures investors can participate in what is not only a commercial opportunity but a project of national importance,” added Bridgette.