Unique Studio Flat Near Chelsea’s Stadium Offers Quirky Living Experience

A studio flat located near Chelsea’s stadium has recently hit the rental market, featuring an unusual bedroom that’s smaller than a football pitch’s six-yard-box, and it can be yours for £1,600 per month.

This distinctive pad boasts an equipped kitchen with an oven, hob, and fridge freezer. However, the sink and washing machine are situated on the opposite side of the room.

Within the living area, you’ll find an ornate open fireplace and a wardrobe snugly placed next to the sofa and coffee table. The bathroom has a shower, toilet, and basin for your convenience.

But the real twist lies in the sleeping arrangements, located on a mezzanine level accessible via a steep ladder. Unfortunately, there’s not enough headroom to stand up, and this unique sleeping space measures just 12ft (3.66m) by 6ft 3ins (1.91m), covering an area of 75 square feet (6.99 square meters).

To put it in perspective, the standard six-yard box on a football pitch measures a substantial 60ft (18.29m) by 18ft (5.49m), totalling 1,080 square feet (100.4 sq ft).

This studio flat is conveniently situated 400 meters from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in West London and is available for rent through OpenRent.

Heating and internet bills are included in the rental. Still, tenants will be responsible for their electricity and council tax expenses. A deposit of £1,846.15 is also required.

Please note that pets are not allowed, and there is no garden, although a parking space is provided. Prospective tenants must commit to a minimum stay of six months.

The property listing describes the apartment: “A spacious ground floor studio apartment with modern fittings and a unique mezzanine bedroom area in a fantastic location just off the King’s Road.”

“The accommodation comprises a spacious studio area, open-plan fitted kitchen, mezzanine sleeping area, fully tiled shower room, and storage.”

“Oakley Street is located within proximity to Kings Road, known for its superb choice of restaurants, shops, boutiques, and galleries.”

“Sloane Square, The Saatchi Gallery, and Duke of York Square are all within a short walk of the property, and the local tube station offers the District and Circle Lines.”

