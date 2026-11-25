Gaming dominates what UK shoppers are waiting for this Black Friday, according to new data from Hotukdeals, the UK’s largest deal-sharing community.

Keyword alerts for GTA VI almost tripled in the 30 days to 17 November, then nearly doubled again in the week the game launched. On top of that, alerts for the consoles and accessories needed to play it have risen sharply in the run-up to Black Friday on 27 November.

Hotukdeals members set keyword alerts to be notified as soon as a deal on a product they want is posted. Alerts set over the past 30 days show Xbox consoles and Game Pass up 75% on the previous 30 days and 54% on the same period last year, making Xbox the biggest riser compared with 2025. Alerts for the Xbox Series S and Series X have both more than doubled. Alerts for PS5 and PlayStation are up 108% on the previous month and 17% year on year, with alerts for PS5 DualSense controllers up 119%. GTA VI was released on PS5 and Xbox on 19 November.

Demand has kept building since the launch. In the week of the release, from 17 to 23 November, Xbox alerts were up 68% on the previous week and 38% on the same week last year.

With Black Friday fast approaching, there is more evidence that gaming is a key focus for shoppers this year. Nintendo Switch alerts are also up: by 66% on the previous month and 18% year on year, even though GTA VI is not coming to Switch 2. Plus, “Nintendo Switch 2” remains the single most popular keyword alert on Hotukdeals. Alerts for graphics cards and gaming monitors are up between 42% and 70% on the previous month, and between 47% and 74% on last year.

Outside of keyword alerts, members’ comments also reveal UK shoppers’ priorities this Black Friday. Smartphones, TVs and PlayStation are the products members most often say they are holding out for. Replying under a Switch 2 deal that had expired, one member wrote: “I can’t offer you a time machine, but I can advise you to wait until Black Friday!”

“GTA VI is the biggest game launch in years, and you can see it all over the data,” said Ben Smye, Consumer Expert at Hotukdeals.

“People are setting alerts for consoles and controllers as well as the game. If a PS5 is on your list, you’ll probably need to be quick to grab any deals. Demand is as high as it has ever been in recent years, yet higher component costs this year mean standout deals are less frequent.”

The data also shows shoppers becoming more specific about TVs they want to buy. Alerts for the general term “TV” have dropped sharply, while alerts for particular large screen sizes have risen. Alerts for 55-inch and 75-inch TVs are roughly six and seven times last year’s level, respectively, and alerts for 65-inch TVs have nearly tripled.

There are surprises in the data, too. Some of the biggest increases are in products not usually associated with Black Friday. Alerts for portable power stations, large rechargeable batteries that keep devices running during a power cut, are up tenfold on last year and 242% on the previous 30 days.

The rise follows the UK government’s Be Ready campaign, launched on 22 October, which asks households to prepare for up to three days of disruption. Two named storms hit the UK that same weekend. The campaign’s checklist does not include power stations, but alerts for FM and wind-up radios, which are on it, are up 121%.

“The government only asks people to keep a charged power bank, but plenty of our members seem to have decided that won’t cut it,” said Smye. “With two storms arriving the same weekend as the campaign, it’s not surprising people are thinking about what they’d do in a power cut.”

Alerts for air conditioners are up 20% over the last 30 days. Demand for air conditioning rose sharply during the summer, but in 2025 keyword alerts for air con had mostly faded away by this point in the year.

“It looks like the Be Ready campaign has had a real effect on what people are buying,” said Smye. “And people are also clearly planning ahead for next summer. That said, our data shows that previous years haven’t brought any standout air con deals. There’s always a chance it could be different this year, but outside summer itself, January was the best month for hot air con deals last season, ahead of October, November and December. If you can hold your nerve until the new year, you might do better.”

To find out when the best deals tend to appear, Hotukdeals analysed every deal its members voted hot in the four weeks before and six weeks after Black Friday in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and identified which days had the most hot deals in each category.

Black Friday itself was the best day for TVs 55 inches and above, with about twice as many hot big-screen deals as on any other day. It was also the best day for Nintendo Switch deals in two of the last three years, and was slightly ahead of the rest of Black Week for laptops, headphones and PC parts.

For other categories, the best deals came earlier. In all three years, the busiest day for hot PS5 deals was the Friday a week before Black Friday, with around twice as many as on Black Friday itself. Hot Xbox deals bunched up between Monday and Thursday of Black Week before tailing off. The hottest LEGO deals landed on the Thursday before Black Friday three years running, although Black Friday still had the most LEGO deals overall.

Some categories showed no single standout day. Hot deals on air fryers and kitchen gadgets were spread across Black Week, though clearly up on early November. Hot deals on Android phones were spread evenly through November and December. For coats and jackets, December and January were nearly as good as Black Friday weekend. However, there were too few hot deals on power stations and 3D printers around Black Friday to show a pattern.

“Black Friday remains a good time to find great deals on a lot of products,” said Smye. “That said, over the last two years, the lowest prices our community found on several consoles and a 65-inch OLED TV often came in October or December, usually within £5 to £15 of the Black Week price. My advice here is to track deals throughout November and December; I”m biased, but I think the best thing you can do is set a keyword alert on Hotukdeals with the price you’re happy to pay, and let the deal come to you. Check the comments on a deal too, as members share invaluable advice there, from why a deal is strong to their experience with the product featured.”