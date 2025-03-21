AutoSpray Systems Gains CAA Approval for BVLOS Agricultural Drone Operations

AutoSpray Systems is pleased to announce that it has been granted Operational Authorisation by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on 11th March 2025, permitting Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in an Atypical Air Environment (AAE).

This approval represents a major breakthrough in agricultural drone technology, creating new commercial opportunities across a variety of sectors.

With this authorisation, AutoSpray Systems can now operate its 120kg agricultural drone for spraying liquids and spreading granules across industries such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and other relevant fields. Previously, operations were restricted to within 500 metres of the remote pilot. However, with this BVLOS AAE approval, the company can now operate without distance limitations, subject to location-specific risk assessments.

Key Sectors Benefiting from the Approval

This new authorisation allows AutoSpray Systems to support critical environmental and agricultural initiatives, including:

Peatland Restoration – Enabling large-scale reseeding and rehabilitation of damaged peatlands.

– Enabling large-scale of damaged peatlands. Paludiculture Crop Seeding – Promoting the growth of wetland-adapted crops to enhance biodiversity and carbon capture in collaboration with DEFRA and the SEAD Artists consortium .

– Promoting the growth of to enhance biodiversity and carbon capture in collaboration with and the . Reforestation Projects – Using drones for tree seeding and afforestation in remote or challenging terrains where manual planting is impractical.

Andy Sproson, Director of AutoSpray Systems, commented: “Historically, our low-level drone operations were restricted by distance regulations, limiting their full potential.

“This authorisation significantly expands our ability to scale sustainable land management solutions, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in aerial agriculture.”

A Collaborative Effort Towards Innovation

Securing BVLOS approval is the result of extensive collaboration between industry experts and academic professionals. This includes the SEAD Artists, a consortium committed to providing a unified platform for the agriculture and environmental sectors to engage with drone technology and innovation.

The initiative champions an evidence-based approach to environmental and agricultural advancements, ensuring inclusivity for all stakeholders, from operators to representative bodies.

Andy Sproson further expressed his appreciation: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the SEAD Artists and would like to extend a special thanks to the RPAS team at the Civil Aviation Authority and all other colleagues involved in shaping the BVLOS AAE policy whose support has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

Upcoming Live Demonstration Event

Further details on the BVLOS operations will be released soon. In addition, AutoSpray Systems will be hosting a live demonstration event on Monday, 28th April 2025, in the Greater Manchester Area.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to reach out to AutoSpray Systems via their contact form.