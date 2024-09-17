Groundswell Project UK Introduces ‘Kindness Map’ to Celebrate International Day of Peace

In response to growing division and extremism, Groundswell Project UK, with support from the National Lottery Community Fund, has launched the ‘Kindness Map’. The innovative platform, released in honour of International Day of Peace on 21 September 2024, is designed to amplify the work of grassroots organisations and local initiatives striving to create unity and compassion across the country.

The Kindness Map, available as both a mobile and web app, offers users the opportunity to discover and connect with local projects that are making a tangible difference within their communities. By highlighting these efforts, Groundswell Project UK seeks to bring much-needed recognition to the essential work being carried out to promote peace and unity in an increasingly divided society.

This marks the start of a pilot phase that will be rolled out in Manchester, Glasgow, and London before a national launch planned for early 2025. These cities, home to Groundswell’s current community programmes, were selected due to their diverse, dynamic populations, where grassroots initiatives have played a key role in fostering unity and combating hate.

“At the heart of Groundswell’s mission is a call for peace and harmony in our communities. In a time when far-right extremism is on the rise, it is more important than ever to support and celebrate the grassroots organisations that are actively working to bring people together, regardless of their background or beliefs. The Kindness Map is our way of ensuring these efforts do not go unnoticed and uncelebrated,” said Hadiya Masieh, Founder of Groundswell Project UK.

The launch of the Kindness Map comes at a pivotal time, following a series of far-right protests across the UK. The app serves as a timely reminder of the need for unity and the vital role of local action in fighting hatred. By showcasing the positive contributions of grassroots organisations, Groundswell Project UK aims to inspire more individuals to engage with their local communities and support the growing movement for peace and understanding.

Key Features of the Kindness Map:

Interactive Map: Users can easily discover grassroots projects in their area that focus on strengthening community ties.

Volunteering: The Kindness Map highlights opportunities for users to volunteer with local initiatives seeking additional help.

The Kindness Map highlights opportunities for users to volunteer with local initiatives seeking additional help. Event Promotion: Local groups can enhance their visibility by using the platform to promote events such as fundraisers, seminars, and workshops.

For more details on the Kindness Map and to explore the community initiatives making an impact near you, visit: https://map.groundswellproject.org.