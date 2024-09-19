AV TECHday: Bringing the Latest AV Solutions to Business Owners and Educators

On 24th September, AV TECHday will be welcomed by the Dean at ESMS, Edinburgh, an exclusive event organised by Mediascape, Scotland’s leading AV service provider, in partnership with Erskine Stewart’s Melville School.

Building on the success of Aberdeen Tech Day in November 2023, AV TECHday is set to bring together leading figures from various sectors. It will explore both current and future trends in immersive audio-visual technology, AI-powered tools, and cyber security within an informal and collaborative atmosphere.

The event will highlight advanced AV solutions tailored for enhancing workplaces and learning environments.

Whether the focus is on improving client-facing presentations, optimising internal communication, or enriching educational experiences, AV TECHday provides business owners and educators with the ideal opportunity to explore how the latest AV technologies can drive greater efficiency and productivity in their settings.

Attendees will also have the unique chance to meet experts from over 30 world-leading suppliers, including Clevertouch, Samsung, and Panasonic, and get hands-on experience with innovative products shaping the AV industry.

“At AV TECHday, our goal is to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven world,” says Niall MacDonald, Managing Director at Mediascape. “We’ve designed the programme to be both informative and practical to ensure every attendee leaves with actionable ideas and strategies to enhance their workplace with the latest AV technologies.”

As well as attending insightful sessions, participants can also connect with potential business partners and interact with key industry experts who are spearheading technological progress.

Don’t miss your chance to attend AV TECHday—register now for free tickets and take the next step in creating a more connected, innovative workplace.

For further information and registration details, visit https://www.mediascape.ltd.uk/av-tech-day/.