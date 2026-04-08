HITEC Announces Its 2026 HITEC 100 List, Celebrating the Technology Visionaries Redefining the Industry

HITEC has today revealed the 2026 HITEC 100, a prestigious recognition honouring 100 technology leaders from a wide range of backgrounds whose vision and innovation are helping to define the future direction of the global technology landscape. The list celebrates executives whose influence reaches well beyond their own organisations, advancing opportunity by championing underleveraged and forward-thinking talent.
Alongside this announcement, HITEC has revealed a strategic evolution of its awards programme, reflecting the organisation’s continued dedication to growth, excellence, and tangible impact. The HITEC 100 award will carry forward the organisation’s Architects of Growth philosophy, shining a light on outstanding industry figures whose reach extends beyond the boundaries of their own companies. These are leaders setting the direction of the industry, driving innovation on a significant scale, and broadening opportunity through inclusive and progressive leadership.
The 2026 HITEC 100 class features some of the most highly regarded technology leaders drawn from Fortune 100 companies and major global enterprises, occupying roles including CEO, CIO, CTO, and senior technology executive positions across a broad range of disciplines. This year’s cohort reflects the considerable depth and diversity of the technology ecosystem, with honourees representing a wide spectrum of industries, geographies, and organisations.
“I am so proud of the 2026 HITEC 100 honorees—they are at the top of their game and demonstrating what it means to be an Architect of Growth in a global, technology-driven world,” said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “They create collaborative networks rooted in shared values and a culture of excellence. Their leadership shows what it takes to create enduring value across a broader ecosystem.”
“The evolution of the HITEC Awards is informed by extensive engagement with members and stakeholders and reinforces HITEC’s commitment to remaining relevant, inclusive, and impactful,” said HITEC President Omar Duque. “The HITEC 100 represents leadership that goes beyond title or tenure—leadership that influences beyond organizational boundaries and exemplifies innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact,” said Jesus Mantas, Vice-Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “By evolving the awards, we are recognizing exceptional leaders from all backgrounds who are advancing technology while intentionally strengthening pathways to growth for the next generation.”
Honourees are identified through a thorough and wide-ranging selection process intended to recognise the most influential technology leaders operating within the global ecosystem. Candidates are assessed on the basis of their leadership impact, breadth and scale of influence, contribution to innovation and technology advancement, and a demonstrable commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.
To view the full HITEC 100 list, please click here.