HITEC Announces Its 2026 HITEC 100 List, Celebrating the Technology Visionaries Redefining the Industry

“The evolution of the HITEC Awards is informed by extensive engagement with members and stakeholders and reinforces HITEC’s commitment to remaining relevant, inclusive, and impactful,” said HITEC President Omar Duque. “The HITEC 100 represents leadership that goes beyond title or tenure—leadership that influences beyond organizational boundaries and exemplifies innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact,” said Jesus Mantas, Vice-Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “By evolving the awards, we are recognizing exceptional leaders from all backgrounds who are advancing technology while intentionally strengthening pathways to growth for the next generation.”