LTi Metaltech’s Edgar Rayner Named Business Person of the Year

ABINGDON, UK. June 22nd, 2026 – Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of – Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech , has been named Business Person of the Year at the Oxfordshire Business Awards

The award recognises Edgar’s leadership of the Oxfordshire-based engineering business through a period of significant change and development. Since becoming Managing Director in 2020, he has overseen the company’s expansion into new markets, strengthened its position within highly regulated sectors and helped build a more diverse and resilient business.

Edgar joined LTi Metaltech just over 15 years ago as Engineering Manager before progressing to Technical Director and later Managing Director. His career reflects a strong combination of engineering expertise, operational leadership and a clear focus on long-term, sustainable growth.

Commenting on the award, Edgar said: “I am honoured to receive this recognition. While the award carries my name, it reflects the efforts of a talented team whose commitment, expertise and professionalism have helped shape LTi Metaltech into the business it is today. I have been fortunate to work alongside some exceptional people throughout my career, and I share this recognition with them.”

Jane Reeve, director of the Oxfordshire Business Awards, said: “Congratulations to Edgar on being named Business Person of the Year at the Oxfordshire Business Awards Dinner. This award recognises exceptional leadership, vision and dedication, and Edgar is a highly deserving recipient.”

The Business Person of the Year Award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and contribution to their organisation and the wider business community.