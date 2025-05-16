Pure Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd Named UK Kitchen Fitter of the Year for Exceptional Service and Craftsmanship

New Forest-based Pure Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd has received national acclaim, securing the Kitchen Fitter of the Year 2025 title at the Business Awards UK. The honour recognises the company’s commitment to fine craftsmanship and its consistently high standards of client care.

Founded in March 2021 by Mike Wale and Amelie Pauquet, the family-run business has grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted name in kitchen renovations and bespoke carpentry across the New Forest region.

“We started this business because we’re passionate about creating beautiful spaces that people truly enjoy living in,” said Mike, a seasoned carpenter with more than 20 years of experience and training from Bournemouth and Poole College. “It’s not just about fitting kitchens — it’s about transforming homes and lives with quality craftsmanship.”

Amelie, originally from Bordeaux, France, joined the company full-time in 2024. With her background in painting, decorating and interior design, she brings a sharp creative eye and complements Mike’s technical expertise. “Now we’re able to focus on every element of a project together,” she explained. “From initial consultation through to aftercare, we make sure each client receives a seamless, stress-free experience.”

Their journey hasn’t always been smooth. Following the loss of Mike’s father — a talented tradesman and role model — Mike struggled to stay motivated in general carpentry. Specialising in kitchens offered him renewed purpose. Meanwhile, he and Amelie were initially juggling separate businesses, contending with long hours and unreliable subcontractors. “It was hard,” Mike reflected. “But we were driven by the idea of building something better, something we could both be proud of.”

Since then, their partnership has flourished. The company has grown its turnover from £80,000 to £200,000 in just one year, expanded its client base, and phased out the need for ad hoc work. Their Guild of Master Craftsmen membership and high ratings on Checkatrade further reinforce their reputation for excellence.

Working alongside trusted suppliers and skilled subcontractors, Mike and Amelie deliver tailored solutions with care, clear communication, and a single point of contact — a quality their clients continually praise.

Looking ahead, they plan to scale the business sustainably. “We want to be known as the go-to name for kitchen fitting in the New Forest and surrounding areas,” said Amelie. “Not just because of our work, but because of how we treat people.”

With their latest accolade in hand and a growing portfolio of satisfied customers, Pure Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd is proving that craftsmanship and compassion can go hand in hand.