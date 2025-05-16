PlayZer Media Ltd: Father and Son Launch Grassroots Music Company for Rising Talent in the South

A passionate father-son team is putting grassroots music in the spotlight with the launch of PlayZer Media Ltd, a new promotion and production company dedicated to emerging artists across southern England.

Founded by Paul and Joshua Barnes, PlayZer Media is driven by a shared love for live music and a commitment to nurturing new talent. With a focus on intimate performances, community-driven events, and hands-on production, the duo has already established the brand as a rising name in the local music scene.

Award-Winning Talent with a Story to Tell

Joshua Barnes, an award-winning guitarist and music promoter, brings over five years of experience to the business. Known for his expressive playing and technical skill, he has received multiple accolades and is widely recognised for captivating audiences and lifting every live performance he touches.

In the past year, Joshua has stepped into the role of promoter, curating standout events and offering a platform for emerging talent. His work behind the scenes has proven just as impactful as his time on stage.

Paul Barnes, Joshua’s father and co-founder, contributes a deeply personal story of transformation. Mugged in 2005 and undergoing four years of recovery, Paul made a life-changing decision to stop drinking and later joined a media and sound production course in 2007 — the starting point for what would become PlayZer.

Drawing on his background in engineering, aviation, and later property management, Paul now plays a pivotal role in the technical side of the business. Reigniting his passion for music with Joshua gave rise to PlayZer’s bold mission.

From Local Debut to Global Reach

PlayZer’s first event was held in September 2024. Since then, the company has grown steadily, investing in professional-grade equipment and cultivating a strong regional reputation. By early 2025, they had already worked with artists from France and the United States — a sign of the growing international interest in their approach.

Building a Platform for New Artists

PlayZer Media Ltd offers a full production service — covering everything from artist bookings and venue coordination to live sound engineering. Their events have taken place at well-loved grassroots venues like The King Theatre in Southsea and The Hobbit Pub in Southampton, as well as larger stages such as Portsmouth Guildhall and 1865 Southampton.

The company’s strength lies in its ability to champion new acts through intimate, high-impact shows. Looking to the future, the duo is now developing their biggest project yet: Battle of the Bands 2026, a regional competition across Dorset, Hampshire, and East Sussex.

With early outreach efforts already underway in local music shops and community centres, the project will include band meet-and-greet events, public showcases, and competitive gigs — offering real-world exposure and opportunity for unsigned talent.