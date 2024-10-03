An Engaging Children’s Book on Saving Food and Money

The Full Freezer is delighted to introduce The Magic Pause Button, an enchanting and empowering children’s book by Kate Hall, with beautiful illustrations by Alexia Pinchbeck. This vibrant, environmentally conscious book helps children aged 3-7 understand the significance of reducing food waste, showing them how they can make a difference to the planet—using simple freezer-friendly strategies!

Praised by Dr. Xand van Tulleken as “a wonderful, beautifully illustrated book and a great way of getting children on board with reducing food waste and saving money,” The Magic Pause Button provides the perfect gateway to sustainability for younger readers.

Synopsis:

The story follows Grace, the young heroine of The Magic Pause Button, who is eager to help protect the planet but is unsure where to begin. Her journey begins when she discovers her own “magic pause button”—a tool that can stop food waste in its tracks! With this newfound knowledge, Grace encourages her family and friends to help her save food, time, and money. Through this heartwarming narrative, children are introduced to practical methods for freezing food and reducing waste in an enjoyable way.

Key Features of The Magic Pause Button:

A fun and educational exploration of how reducing food waste can benefit the environment and save money.

An introduction to freezer organisation and space-saving techniques, ensuring proper food preservation.

A helpful guide to over 30 different foods that can be frozen to prevent waste.

A bonus recipe for tasty, healthy banana ice cream that kids will love!

Banana Ice Cream Recipe (From the Book!):

Making healthy snacks has never been simpler! Try this easy, no-added-sugar recipe for banana ice cream:

Slice ripe bananas.

Freeze the slices overnight on a lined baking tray so they don’t stick together.

Blend the frozen bananas in a food processor, scraping down the sides until smooth and creamy.

Enjoy your one-ingredient banana ice cream! For extra fun, top with sprinkles or blend in some nut butter, chocolate spread, or frozen berries!

Ideal For Parents Looking For:

Eco-friendly, sustainability-themed children’s books

Simple, kid-friendly recipes such as banana ice cream

Positive and uplifting stories encouraging climate action for kids

Everyday tips for a greener lifestyle

The Magic Pause Button shares an empowering and hopeful message for young readers, teaching them that small actions can create big changes for the planet. Pre-order your copy today, or give it as a thoughtful Christmas gift, and join Grace as she learns how freezing food, reducing waste, and caring for the environment can be fun and rewarding!

Kate Hall, founder of The Full Freezer and author of the book, explains, “I originally drafted the story of The Magic Pause Button with my daughter back in 2021. I hoped we could create something to help her more easily explain to her friends what her Mummy does for a living, and share some handy tips and tricks with them. But, as it was the early days of building my business, and we were in the throes of the pandemic, this file just ended up sitting unread on my laptop.

‘In 2023, I stumbled across an illustrator that I loved on Instagram (@alexiapinchbeck), but it wasn’t until May 2024 that I finally found the courage to reach out to her to see if she would be interested in collaborating.

‘Over the past three years of growing The Full Freezer, I have lost count of the number of times that adults have said to me that they wish they had been taught what I teach in school. So, whilst the book is still there to help my daughter and share some tips, it now has a deeper purpose.

‘Whilst I can’t change the curriculum, or make food waste the top of the agenda for schools, I can try to reach as many young people as possible with this story, so that they grow up with the knowledge their parents missed out on. My hope now is that this book can help future generations (and their parents!) to understand the importance of reducing our food waste (both for the planet, and our purses) and how our home freezers can help us to do this with ease.”

Release Date: 10 October 2024 (Available for Pre-Order Now)

Publisher: The Full Freezer

Format: Paperback

Price: £6.99

ISBN: 9781399988063