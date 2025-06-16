George Carter’s Beyond Boundaries Blends Childhood Trauma with Mystery in a Compelling First Novel

George Carter’s debut novel, Beyond Boundaries, offers a captivating mix of suspense, emotion, and the supernatural. At its core, it is a coming-of-age thriller that explores the fragility of memory, the search for identity, and the hidden scars of early trauma.

The story centres around Milo, a quiet boy navigating life within a fractured home. His one escape is Henry—his imaginary friend—who provides comfort in moments of fear. But when Henry unexpectedly takes real action during a terrifying event, the boundaries between reality and imagination begin to unravel, setting off a chain of events that shapes the course of Milo’s life.

As an adult, Milo studies forensic science and tries to distance himself from his past. But the reappearance of Henry—now with physical presence and purpose—forces him to face long-buried truths. Together, they uncover unsettling links to a gang known as the Golden Dragons, whose past ties threaten everything Milo thought he had escaped.

This gripping novel delves into themes of personal resilience, lost memories, justice, and chosen family. It’s a richly layered narrative that moves fluidly between psychological drama and heart-pounding mystery.

“A story that punches hard and hugs harder,” says Zab Miller, editor and publishing consultant. “George Carter masterfully blends emotional storytelling with gripping narrative tension. This debut will stay with readers long after they finish the final page.”

Set against an evocative urban landscape in Britain, Beyond Boundaries captures the emotional weight of secrets and the redemptive power of human connection. Carter’s characters are authentic and deeply relatable, offering a poignant portrayal of healing and hope.

Based in Basingstoke, Carter attributes his passion for storytelling to literary greats like Roald Dahl, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Arthur Conan Doyle. “This is the type of story I always imagined writing,” he says. “One that blends heart with mystery and leaves you thinking about it afterwards.” He shares the hope that the novel will resonate with anyone facing adversity or emotional upheaval.

Beyond Boundaries is now available to order in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/cQ2WIkY