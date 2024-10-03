New Book Finally Recognises Forgotten Female Explorers of History

A fascinating new book by journalist and author Sally Smith, The Women Who Went Round the World, brings to light the extraordinary women who were the first to travel the globe by sea, land, air, and even space.

While the stories of explorers like Sir Francis Drake and Captain Cook are widely known, the incredible accomplishments of these women have largely been overlooked – until now. Packed with gripping tales, rich social history, and real-life adventure, this book ensures these pioneering women’s achievements are officially recognised for future generations.

The book explores the lives of 11 pioneering women, spanning from the 18th century to the present day, who overcame societal norms and embarked on daring journeys, often venturing into unknown lands.

One of the earliest accounts is that of Jeanne Baret, an uneducated French woman who, in 1767, disguised herself as a man to join a French expedition. During her travels, she discovered the now-famous Bougainvillea plant in Rio de Janeiro, though the credit was unjustly given to Captain Bougainville, the expedition’s leader, to protect her secret. Despite many obstacles, Baret became the first woman to successfully circumnavigate the world.

Smith’s book also recounts the adventure of Annette Meakin, who in 1900 was the first woman to circle the globe by train, passing through remote areas of Russia and narrowly escaping the Boxer Rebellion in China. Equally entertaining is the story of Harriet White Fisher, who in 1909 became the first woman to travel around the world by car, accompanied by two dogs, a monkey, and a humorous tale to tell.

One of the most enthralling narratives in The Women Who Went Round the World is that of Lady Grace Drummond Hay, who in 1929 became the first woman to circumnavigate the globe by air on the Graf Zeppelin airship. Her journey, fraught with political tensions and personal drama, perfectly encapsulates the adventurous spirit shared by these remarkable women.

Author Sally Smith reflects on the joy of writing this book: “The more research I did, the more truly fascinating stories I discovered,” she remarked. “I’ve written the book to be an entertaining read for everyone and, full of fabulous adventure plus real glimpses into society around the world at different times, it is certainly fascinating, but I am also delighted that at last there is now an official record of these outstanding women and their names and achievements are properly recorded for history.”

The Women Who Went Round the World is published by The History Press and is now available on Amazon and in leading bookshops.