New Novel ‘New Horizons Book 2’ Marks the Latest Release From Michael Mathers

Popular countryside adventure series expands with another powerful story of mystery, determination and the natural world

MILTON KEYNES, UK. July 2, 2026 – Michael Mathers has introduced New Horizons Book 2, adding a new chapter to his well-received adventure series. The novel continues to combine compelling storytelling with vivid natural settings, exploring themes of endurance, discovery and humanity’s connection to the environment.

The inspiration behind the series began with an idea shared between Michael and his friend John Hursey, a talented classical pianist and writer. They first intended to create the book together, but after writing the opening pages, Hursey encouraged Michael to finish the project independently. Michael believes that encouragement proved to be the catalyst for a writing career that has become both successful and personally fulfilling.

Drawing on years spent in forestry, Michael brings genuine knowledge of wildlife and the countryside into every novel. His familiarity with natural habitats allows him to create believable locations and memorable animal characters that give the series its distinctive character.

The opening books take place on a secluded island situated off Scotland’s rugged west coast, where the surrounding landscape is as influential as the characters themselves. That close relationship between nature and storytelling continues throughout New Horizons Book 2.

Future instalments gradually broaden the setting beyond the island. By the time readers reach Book Three, the action has shifted completely to Scotland’s west coast mainland, introducing fresh challenges while maintaining the series’ strong connection with the natural environment.

Michael has a particular fondness for Calvin the pig, a character who first appears in Book Three. Despite becoming his favourite, Calvin represents the only featured animal Michael has not encountered through personal experience, something he jokes should remain a secret from the rest of the cast.

The novels also contain a deeper theme that quietly links every character and storyline. Rather than highlighting it directly, Michael prefers readers to uncover its significance themselves as the narrative unfolds.

Alongside realistic survival challenges, the books introduce subtle touches of mystery and the unexplained. Michael intentionally leaves those moments open to interpretation, allowing every reader to reach their own conclusions.

Book Three delivers the most demanding test yet for the three main characters as they face constant danger in a struggle to survive. Their courage, resilience and determination are pushed to the limit, leaving readers eager to discover the outcome.

New Horizons Book 2 is published by Maple Publishers, a UK-based publisher that supports authors through quality publishing services, including professional cover design and book layout.