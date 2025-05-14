AA Power Marketing Forms Strategic Alliance with Eberlin Biocosmetic to Launch Brand in UK

AA Power Marketing, led by the ambitious sibling team Diana and Norberto Abreu, has officially announced a major strategic alliance with Eberlin Biocosmetic — a Spanish skincare pioneer with over 40 years of heritage and a global footprint spanning 22 countries.

This landmark partnership will see Eberlin Biocosmetic formally enter the UK market, with AA Power Marketing taking the helm in brand positioning, professional education, and strategic market development. United by a shared pursuit of quality and innovation, the collaboration will support UK beauty practitioners in adopting Eberlin’s advanced homecare systems, optimising client results, and significantly boosting profitability through results-driven skincare protocols.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Eberlin Biocosmetic to the UK,” said Diana Abreu, Co-Founder of AA Power Marketing. “Their science-backed formulas and holistic philosophy bring something truly special to the professional beauty space. Our mission is to help Eberlin resonate with UK professionals and consumers alike while equipping clinics and salons with the tools to thrive.”

AA Power Marketing will spearhead educational initiatives tailored to Eberlin’s specialised methodology and skincare systems, crafting bespoke UK messaging and building a scalable training framework designed to suit the unique demands of British beauty professionals. The focus will be on fostering sustainable growth and ensuring long-term market success.

Eberlin Biocosmetic’s CEO, Fernando Lareu, highlighted the brand’s long-standing emphasis on cultural flexibility: “With over 40 years of history and presence in 22 countries, Eberlin Biocosmetic has always made it a priority to adapt to the culture and business style of each market.

“In the UK, we’ve entrusted AA Power Marketing to guide our integration, as they deeply understand both the consumer mindset and the professional beauty landscape. Through this partnership, we are confidently aligning our products and services to local needs, helping beauty professionals increase their service value and sales through high-quality, results-driven skincare.

“This collaboration offers us the fastest, most effective route to enter the UK market with the right marketing, education, and sales approach from day one.”

This milestone partnership signals a powerful step forward for both companies — fusing Eberlin’s scientific legacy with AA Power Marketing’s cutting-edge local insight to deliver transformative skincare to professionals and clients across the UK.