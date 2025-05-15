Foreman Snags Ltd Celebrates Triple Award Victory as Top Surface Repair Specialist

Foreman Snags Ltd, the UK’s pioneering surface repair company and the first of its kind to be affiliated with The Guild of Master Craftsmen, is celebrating a significant milestone — securing three prestigious industry awards in recognition of its outstanding service and expertise.

The company has proudly been named a winner by the Global Awards, Prestige Awards, and SME Awards, cementing its place as a national leader in cosmetic surface repair.

These recent accolades underscore Foreman Snags Ltd’s commitment to sustainability, premium craftsmanship, and exceptional customer care. The awards include:

Global Awards – Surface Repair Specialists of the Year , honouring innovation in sustainable surface restoration.

Prestige Awards – Surface Repair Specialist of the Year 2025 (UK London & South East) , highlighting excellence and trust in family-run businesses.

SME Awards – Leading Surface Repair Specialists 2025, celebrating small businesses that deliver outsized impact.

Founded by Director Luke Evans, Foreman Snags Ltd brings more than two decades of combined experience in repairing damaged hard surfaces — from chipped stone worktops to scratched floors and worn-out bathroom units. As a proud family business, its success is grounded in honest service, technical precision, and unwavering quality.

“This triple award win is a massive honour and a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every single day,” said Luke Evans. “We’re proud to offer a cost-effective, eco-conscious alternative to surface replacement, and we’re humbled that our efforts have been recognised by leading industry bodies. This recognition is not just for us – it’s for every customer who’s trusted us with their home or business.”

Operating across the UK, the Foreman Snags team continues to raise the standard for surface repair—combining durability, precision, and genuine customer care in every project.

The company’s growing recognition also lends further momentum to the Surface Repair Academy, a new training initiative launched by Foreman Snags Ltd. The Academy offers access to expert repair techniques, a dedicated community, real-time support, and lifelong learning tools for professionals aiming to master high-impact restoration skills.

For early participants of the Academy, a limited-time 50% offer will be offered to the first 1,000 sign-ups here.



For further details on Foreman Snags Ltd and their award-winning services, visit: www.foremansnags.co.uk