Chelmsford’s KT & MJA Solar Ltd Crowned Family Business of the Year 2025 at Clean Energy Awards

Chelmsford-based renewables firm KT & MJA Solar Ltd has been named Family Business of the Year 2025 at the Clean Energy Awards – a significant achievement for the company, which only launched in February 2023.

Founded by Kevin Weedon, the company is a family-run initiative with a strong generational ethos. The business name reflects the initials of Kevin’s three children, who remain closely involved – including 11-year-old Archie, who designed the company logo at just 9 years old.

Since its launch, the firm has gone from strength to strength. KT & MJA Solar now completes four residential solar installations per week, including a flagship 64-panel, £38,000 domestic project in Brentwood delivered earlier this year.

As households across the UK look to reduce costs ahead of another potentially sweltering summer, the company has introduced a seasonal offer: customers who install solar panels and batteries will receive a free air conditioning unit – enabling better indoor comfort while lowering emissions.

“We started this with nothing but belief, hard work, and a desire to build something lasting for our children,” said Director Kevin Weedon. “There were long nights, moments of doubt, and times we asked ourselves if it was even possible. But we’ve grown through word of mouth, referrals, and trust. To now be recognised as Family Business of the Year is a massive honour.”

What sets KT & MJA Solar apart is its personal, technical-first approach. Unlike many national providers, the team conducts in-person surveys before quoting – carefully evaluating roof angles, load bearing, and cable pathways to ensure each solution is built for optimal longevity and output.

This tailored service model has won over customers, with glowing feedback continuing to pour in across social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Trustpilot.

KT & MJA Solar is now MCS certified, a TrustMark government-endorsed installer, and an Octopus Energy preferred partner – marking its rapid rise in a competitive market.

The company has also announced its participation in several county shows throughout 2025, where it will demonstrate the practical and environmental benefits of solar power to a wide public audience.

For more details, visit www.kt-mjasolar.co.uk.