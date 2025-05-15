Pop Specs Marks Four Years of Disrupting UK Eyewear Market with Rapid Growth and Industry Acclaim

Pop Specs, the eyewear start-up that rose to national prominence following its appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, is celebrating four years of impressive expansion and innovation as the UK’s fastest-growing optical brand.

The business was recently named “One to Watch” by the LDC Times, a prestigious accolade that reinforces Pop Specs’ reputation as a major disruptor in the eyewear industry.

Founded in 2021, Pop Specs set out to reimagine the prescription glasses experience. Its proprietary technology enables customers to access stylish, affordable prescription eyewear quickly and conveniently—challenging the traditional optician model with a faster, more accessible approach.

“When we launched Pop Specs four years ago, we had a simple mission: to make buying prescription eyewear more fun, accessible and convenient for everyone,” said Daniel Barnes, CEO and founder of Pop Specs.

“Being recognised by LDC Times and reflecting on our Dragons Den journey reminds us how far we’ve come, but we’re just getting started.”

The company’s rise accelerated following its standout appearance on Dragons’ Den, where its business model drew strong interest from the panel. The exposure helped boost public awareness and market trust at a pivotal point in the brand’s development.

“Our Dragons Den experience was transformative,” said Lina Tejoprayitno, the co-founder. “The exposure and publicity we received helped us scale our operations while staying true to our core mission of revolutionising the eyewear industry.”

The LDC Times listing, which celebrates trailblazing UK companies, highlights Pop Specs’ potential to reshape the optical sector with its inventive approach and customer-first model.

Daniel added: “We’re honoured to be recognised by LDC Times. This acknowledgment validates our approach and encourages us to continue pushing boundaries in how prescription eyewear is dispensed and experienced.”

As Pop Specs celebrates its fourth anniversary, the team is preparing to unveil new product ranges, further streamline their prescription process, and expand into international markets, including the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

“The next chapter for Pop Specs is focused on scaling our technology to reach more customers while continuing to innovate,” said Lina Tejoprayitno. “We’re investing heavily in our digital infrastructure and exploring partnerships that will help us bring our vision to new markets.”