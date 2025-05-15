Beau Bronzage Launches Scent-Defying Self-Tan Innovation with Signature Fragrance

Following 18 months of dedicated research, award-winning brand Beau Bronzage has revealed a major innovation poised to transform the world of self-tanning: a unique fragrance technology that eliminates the dreaded ‘biscuit smell’ so often linked to tanning products.

This breakthrough goes beyond conventional scent-masking. It represents a novel formulation approach that redefines how active tanning ingredients interact with the skin. In controlled blind testing, users overwhelmingly noted the absence of the typical DHA odour, instead experiencing a refined and refreshing fragrance profile with pear and freesia—fragrance notes inspired by founder Victoria Hargrave’s favourite designer perfume.

Victoria Hargrave, the brand’s founder and an experienced beauty entrepreneur, began her tanning journey over ten years ago with The Tanning Room—a boutique salon in Witney, Oxfordshire. Her venture has since expanded to six salons across three counties, each celebrated for personalised care and premium tanning results.

Frustrated by the lack of a professional-grade tanning product that offered consistent supply, high performance, and a pleasant scent, Victoria decided to create one herself. Driven by the belief that “if it doesn’t exist, build it,” she developed Beau Bronzage—a luxurious, vegan-friendly, UK-made range formulated with 100% organically derived DHA. The line has since become a trusted staple among clients and salons alike, with offerings that include mousses in various shades, gradual tanning lotions, intensifying drops, and salon spray tan solutions.

The new fragrance-enhanced formula will be introduced in the brand’s top-selling Medium Tanning Mousse, available exclusively to VIP members from 1st June at a special introductory price of £24.95. With pre-orders now open, interest is already high.

Beau Bronzage, translating to “beautiful tan” from French, was designed to offer more than just golden skin. Victoria said: “It’s about confidence, self-care, and feeling fantastic in your skin, no matter your age or size. Whether it’s for a holiday, a big event, or simply to feel your best every day, Beau Bronzage makes tanning a luxury experience from the very first pump. Be beautiful. Be Beau Bronzage.”

VIP customers can pre-register now for early access to the Pear & Freesia Mousse via beaubronzage.co.uk.