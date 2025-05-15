PSA Prime Marine Strengthens Growth with College Talent Initiative

Award-winning yacht care and management firm PSA Prime Marine, under the leadership of Su and Pete Stirling, is proud to unveil its latest phase of growth—bolstered by a new partnership with the South Hampshire College Group and the successful onboarding of emerging engineering talent.

In alignment with its mission to invest in local expertise and support the community, PSA Prime Marine recently hosted two 18-year-old engineering students completing their compulsory 50-hour college work placements. One student, Tamim, made a particularly strong impression through his dedication, initiative, and technical skills.

Impressed by his performance, PSA Prime Marine invited Tamim—who hails originally from Iran—to continue working part-time while continuing his studies. His contributions have rapidly become an essential part of operations, spanning multiple tasks such as varnishing, polishing, mechanical work, and plumbing.

“Tamim’s work ethic and enthusiasm have been outstanding,” said Pete Stirling, Co-Founder of PSA Prime Marine. “He’s exactly the kind of young person we want to support and develop in this industry. It’s a pleasure to be able to give him the hands-on experience that complements his studies.”

With client demand rising after a strong presence at a recent boat show, Tamim’s help has come at an ideal time. The company is now focused on sharpening its marketing strategy and enhancing its brand image to fuel its next stage of development—growth made possible by a reliable and skilled workforce.

Looking to the future, PSA Prime Marine aims to offer Tamim a full-time position following his course completion in June and intends to build on its college collaboration to create further opportunities for aspiring marine engineers.

“We’re passionate about playing a role in shaping the next generation of marine engineers,” added Su Stirling. “Working closely with the college gives us the opportunity to nurture young talent while offering students real-world experience that directly supports their education.

“Having been a teacher myself, I know just how important it is for young people to put theory into practice. There’s only so much you can learn in a classroom – true growth happens when you’re out in the real world, solving real problems. We’ve created an environment here that encourages curiosity, champions dedication, and gives students the space to build confidence and skill through hands-on experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that spark when someone realises they’re capable of more than they thought.”

This development is another strong step in PSA Prime Marine’s ongoing journey of innovation, quality service, and meaningful investment in the future of the UK’s marine sector.

For more details on PSA Prime Marine’s yacht management and maintenance services, visit: www.psaprimemarine.com