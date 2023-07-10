Creating an Instagram-Worthy Nursery Boutique in Cheshire: A Mother’s Inspirational Journey

Inspired by the arrival of her one-year-old daughter, a determined mother took a leap of faith, leaving her stable corporate job to open an Instagrammable nursery boutique in the heart of Cheshire. Victoria Percy, together with her fiancé and business partner Matt, launched Bump Nursery Boutique on April 26th this year, fulfilling their vision of providing an exceptional shopping experience for parents-to-be.

Located on London Road in Davenham Village, Northwich, Bump Nursery Boutique offers a luxurious space where expectant parents can find essential items for their unborn babies. Victoria’s motivation for opening the boutique came from her own pregnancy journey, as she realised the need for a dedicated baby shop in the Northwich area. The opportunity arose when the previous owner of Bump decided to sell the business earlier this year, aligning perfectly with Victoria and Matt’s aspirations.

With a commitment to offering a unique experience, Bump Nursery Boutique aims to be a one-stop destination for all newborn essentials. In addition to prams, the boutique specialises in gifting and clothing, ensuring that parents have access to a wide range of high-quality products. The boutique offers a flexible appointment service, allowing customers to bring their family and friends to enjoy a personalised browsing experience.

Victoria, a 35-year-old mother of an 18-month-old daughter and an eight-year-old stepson, believes in providing the very best customer service and honest advice to all customers. She wants every visit to Bump Nursery Boutique to be a memorable occasion, encouraging parents-to-be to make a day of it by exploring the local surroundings and enjoying nearby country pubs.

Having previously worked in HR at an accountancy firm, Victoria’s perspective changed with the birth of her daughter. She was inspired to embrace the unknown and embark on her own business venture. Victoria acknowledges that running a business is new to her, but she hopes to set an example for her daughter, demonstrating the rewards of hard work and the ability to create something for oneself.

Carefully curated, the boutique’s product range features popular brands such as Cybex, iCandy, egg, Oyster, BabyJogger, Doona, Snuz, The Little Green Sheep Co, CuddleCo, and Purflo. In line with current trends, Bump Nursery Boutique offers a range of gender-neutral clothing, moving away from traditional blue and pink options. Victoria ensures that every item stocked in the boutique aligns with her own standards and preferences.

Beyond providing exceptional products, Victoria plans to organise events for parents and parents-to-be in the local area. These events include baby first aid courses, baby yoga classes, and a Parents To Be event where local businesses will present their products and services to families. Collaborating with “The Mum Club Hale,” Victoria will participate in an event at Trafford Palazzo in Manchester, where visitors can explore the products available in-store and take advantage of exclusive promotions.

Since its opening just ten weeks ago, Bump Nursery Boutique has made significant progress. Victoria’s firsthand experience as a mother has allowed her to understand the genuine needs of customers, fostering a supportive environment where local businesses can thrive together. With its growing success, Bump Nursery Boutique is only at the beginning of its journey.

The boutique welcomes customers from Wednesday to Sunday, offering appointment-only services on Tuesdays. For updates and information, follow Bump Nursery Boutique on Instagram or Facebook.