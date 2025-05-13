DocFlite Boosts Efficiency for UK Cleaning Firms Through Document Automation

UK-based tech company DocFlite is revolutionising the cleaning sector with its innovative all-in-one document automation platform, aimed at removing paperwork hassles and streamlining business operations.

Founded by TJ Amas and Elaine Amas, DocFlite is now a trusted resource for cleaning companies that want to ease administrative pressures, strengthen customer relationships, and unlock their potential for sustainable growth.

Whether it’s issuing instant staff contracts and company policies or sending important documents to multiple clients at once, DocFlite offers a full-service solution for common industry pain points. These include managing staff onboarding, client quotes, stock requests, and tracking incoming enquiries — all of which have already been simplified for businesses like Capri Gems Cleaning, Mor Cleaning, and Sustainable FM.

“DocFlite isn’t just a piece of software, it’s a productivity partner for cleaning businesses,” said co-founder TJ Amas. “We understand the daily pressures of managing staff, handling client contracts, and maintaining stock levels. DocFlite takes care of the admin, so owners can focus on delivering exceptional service, reducing overheads, and scaling with confidence.”

A standout feature of the platform is its ability to centralise and automate vital workflows — from staff onboarding and client updates to real-time tracking for stock. Tools like secure smart forms, batch document sending, and communication automation help eliminate errors and increase operational transparency.

Cleaning company owners have seen dramatic improvements. Vickie Jennings Smith of Capri Gems Cleaning noted: “DocFlite has transformed the way we work. It’s saved us hours of admin time, improved traceability, and made our processes more efficient.”

With an expanding client base and strong results, DocFlite is becoming the industry’s go-to digital partner — helping businesses streamline their services, scale efficiently, and improve overall performance.

Co-founder Elaine Amas added: “We’ve built strong relationships with cleaning businesses across the UK, and we’re dedicated to helping them reach the levels of efficiency they require to grow their business.”