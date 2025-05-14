NewMed Sponsors Heart of Kent Hospice’s Bluebell Walk with a Focus on Community and Canine Wellness

NewMed Ltd, the company behind CELLER8® and a recognised name in PEMF wellness technology, proudly partnered with Bedfont® Scientific as a main sponsor for the annual Bluebell Walk in support of the Heart of Kent Hospice.

The event took place on Sunday, 4th May 2025, in the picturesque village of Harrietsham, Kent. It raised essential funds to aid the Hospice’s ongoing commitment to delivering compassionate care to patients and their loved ones.

NewMed not only sponsored the event but also actively participated, with its team joining hundreds of residents and their dogs on a scenic walk across the Kent Downs. The walk proved to be a joyful celebration of community, nature, and movement. To date, the initiative has brought in an impressive £40,000, thanks to the remarkable generosity of local supporters.

At their event stand, NewMed introduced the CELLER8® Pet PEMF Mat — a non-invasive, portable PEMF solution designed to assist pets in recovery, support their relaxation, and enhance their wellbeing. Visitors had the chance to explore how Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy can support animals by boosting circulation, joint mobility, and natural healing — especially beneficial for older, active, or convalescing pets.

Attendees also discovered the broader applications of CELLER8® technology. The range is widely embraced by people seeking to elevate their wellness, reduce physical discomfort, and harness PEMF to support energy and recovery in daily life.

To further energise the day, NewMed and Bedfont® launched a social media photo challenge. Attendees were encouraged to take a picture with the CELLER8® Pet PEMF Mat and tag the brand online for a chance to win a complimentary dog training session, courtesy of Justin Gilmore from Dog Training in Kent — a fun way to promote active living for both pets and their owners.

“We’re honoured to support the Heart of Kent Hospice for a second year,” said Andy Smith, CEO of NewMed. “At NewMed, we believe wellness should be accessible to everyone, including our furry friends. It was inspiring for some of the team to walk alongside the community and raise funds for such a meaningful cause.”

NewMed would like to express sincere gratitude to the Heart of Kent Hospice and to everyone who contributed to the success of the day. The team remains committed to backing initiatives that embody wellness, kindness, and community engagement.