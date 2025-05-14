Lease Options Mastery Academy Marks Second Anniversary with Student Triumphs and Dubai Debut

This June, the award-winning Property Lease Options Mastery Academy celebrates two years of revolutionising creative finance for property investors. Founded by lease-option expert Nicky Greer, the Academy has reshaped how entrepreneurs navigate vendor finance and lease options, removing traditional funding hurdles.

What began as a UK-focused training scheme has rapidly evolved into a worldwide movement, empowering investors to clinch high-yield property deals through non-traditional financing techniques. Under Nicky’s guidance, students learn to structure agreements that maximise returns without bank loans.

Recently appointed as an official Influencer for the Global Woman Group, Nicky now shares her insights on international stages. She has also joined the editorial teams of four prominent publications—including Global Woman Magazine—as a regular columnist, cementing her reputation as a leading voice in creative property finance.

Success stories demonstrate the Academy’s impact: one alumnus has now surpassed £20 million in combined lease option and vendor finance transactions, while another achieved a £170,000 profit from two active deals just 30 days into the programme.

With her sights set on global growth, Nicky is spearheading a UAE expansion: later this year the Academy will host exclusive training retreats, networking galas, and hands-on workshops in Dubai, tailored for investors eager to capitalise on a dynamic international market.

“There’s never been a better time for lease options and creative finance deals since the 2008 financial crash,” said Nicky Greer.

Year two also brought Nicky an invitation to a celebrity charity luncheon in Regent’s Park, London, supporting Kidney Research—underscoring her commitment to philanthropy alongside education.

To discover more or join a free live training webinar, visit leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk.