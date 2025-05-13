Eighty™ Founder Anna Mosley Urges UK Companies to Develop Change Intelligence Amid Rapid AI Growth

Following her recent appearances at The Scottish Business Conference 2025 and The Recruitment Network’s CEO Huddle, leadership expert and Eighty™ founder Anna Mosley is urging UK companies to focus on developing change-ready, resilient teams — or risk falling behind in the age of AI.

As generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot continue to transform workplace dynamics, Mosley warns that many organisations are chasing technology trends without equipping their teams to lead confidently through these changes.

Anna said: “In the current business climate of fast-paced tech advancements, Change Intelligence is an essential leadership metric for success that is too often overlooked.”

Mosley works with leaders and founders of ambitious, growth-focused global companies, helping them become ‘EXTRAordinary’ through elevated EQ (Emotional Intelligence) and CQ (Change Intelligence). Her methods are already delivering results in boardrooms, with well-known brands like ghd, Sacla and Beauty Works adopting her modern, disruptive approach to leadership.

She defines CQ as the ability to respond powerfully to change and circumstances beyond one’s control. High-CQ leaders, she explains, are mentally resilient, forward-thinking, and able to maintain a calm and opportunity-focused mindset during uncertain times. They foster psychological safety, navigate ambiguity with confidence, and serve as role models for adaptability.

“People follow confidence, not chaos,” Mosley added. “The businesses that thrive will be the ones whose leaders remain calm in unknown, able to guide their teams through disruption, not around it.”

Her message arrives as new figures from Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index reveal that 78% of UK employees are now using generative AI in their roles, yet a third of employers admit their organisation isn’t digitally prepared. Mosley believes that without strong leadership, stress and burnout are inevitable — making Change Intelligence a strategic necessity, not a luxury.

She’s also encouraging organisations to incorporate CQ into their hiring practices. “We screen for skills and experience, but how often are we asking: Can this person navigate uncertainty? Can they bounce back fast? Will they strengthen team culture in a crisis? CQ should be part of the recruitment conversation.”

With over ten years of experience in leadership coaching and corporate development, Mosley’s recent talks and training sessions are helping organisations redefine what it means to lead in times of rapid transformation.

To learn more, visit www.eighty.academy or email Anna Mosley directly at [email protected].