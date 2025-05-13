High-Velocity Startups and Fusion Flow Form Strategic AI Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise Innovation

High-Velocity Startups has announced a new long-term strategic alliance with Fusion Flow Software, aimed at delivering AI-led automation and advisory services to support the scaling of global enterprises.
Through this collaboration, High-Velocity Startups (HVS) will work with Fusion Flow to further develop its AI Booster platform, helping enterprise clients uncover operational efficiencies and reduce overheads. In return, Fusion Flow will provide enterprise infrastructure, DevOps assistance, and compliance capabilities to accelerate the deployment of HVS’s Velocity OS™ — a productivity suite designed to simplify the process of starting, launching, and managing a business.
Fusion Flow, a Microsoft Partner recognised by CIOCoverage as one of the “10 Best Enterprise Resource Planning Companies to Watch 2024–25”, focuses on enabling major organisations to make the leap into AI-first operations. Its clients include businesses operating in the 8- to 11-figure revenue range.
Speaking on the High-Velocity Startups Podcast, Fusion Flow’s Founder Diego Araujo said: “My mission is to help as many companies as possible transition to an AI-led world, where the difference between surviving or dying will hinge on their ability to adapt. This partnership with High-Velocity Startups brings together enterprise strength and startup agility in a way that helps us scale that mission faster.”
The partnership positions Fusion Flow as the provider of high-grade corporate AI infrastructure, while HVS brings nimble, accessible AI productivity tools to early-stage companies — creating a powerful synergy between enterprise and startup ecosystems.
- An AI-powered system to create client-ready business offers in under an hour.
- Immediate export of professional mini-proposals, “irresistible offer” snapshots, and optional add-ons like tailored resumes and directory listings.
- Support for contractors, service providers, and startup founders aiming to monetise ideas faster and more reliably.