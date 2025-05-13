High-Velocity Startups and Fusion Flow Form Strategic AI Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise Innovation

High-Velocity Startups has announced a new long-term strategic alliance with Fusion Flow Software, aimed at delivering AI-led automation and advisory services to support the scaling of global enterprises.

Through this collaboration, High-Velocity Startups (HVS) will work with Fusion Flow to further develop its AI Booster platform, helping enterprise clients uncover operational efficiencies and reduce overheads. In return, Fusion Flow will provide enterprise infrastructure, DevOps assistance, and compliance capabilities to accelerate the deployment of HVS’s Velocity OS™ — a productivity suite designed to simplify the process of starting, launching, and managing a business.

Fusion Flow, a Microsoft Partner recognised by CIOCoverage as one of the “10 Best Enterprise Resource Planning Companies to Watch 2024–25”, focuses on enabling major organisations to make the leap into AI-first operations. Its clients include businesses operating in the 8- to 11-figure revenue range.

Speaking on the High-Velocity Startups Podcast, Fusion Flow’s Founder Diego Araujo said: “My mission is to help as many companies as possible transition to an AI-led world, where the difference between surviving or dying will hinge on their ability to adapt. This partnership with High-Velocity Startups brings together enterprise strength and startup agility in a way that helps us scale that mission faster.”

The partnership positions Fusion Flow as the provider of high-grade corporate AI infrastructure, while HVS brings nimble, accessible AI productivity tools to early-stage companies — creating a powerful synergy between enterprise and startup ecosystems.

McKinsey indicates the majority of businesses scaling past the early-stage phase embed AI into their core operations, with PwC noting in April that AI may boost global economic output by 15% over the next ten years. In the next five years, McKinsey predicts 70% of business activities could be automated. The founders of Fusion Flow and HVS are betting on AI and automation not because leading industry analysts tell them to, but rather in a world where 90% of startups fail , they are betting on AI for themselves and their clients to run at high velocity.

Business Offer Refiner™ Launch

At a recent business coaching session run by Nana Prempeh of the Masters of Influence Academy, Raihan delivered a webinar on moving from offers to automation, unveiling early access to the Business Offer Refiner™. Officially launching in May, the Business Offer Refiner™ by High-Velocity Startups will provide:

An AI-powered system to create client-ready business offers in under an hour.

Immediate export of professional mini-proposals, “irresistible offer” snapshots, and optional add-ons like tailored resumes and directory listings.

Support for contractors, service providers, and startup founders aiming to monetise ideas faster and more reliably.

Business Offer Refiner™ is the first of multiple Velocity OS™ modules, each designed to remove early business friction and accelerate go-to-market success for small businesses and solopreneurs.

Strengthening Ecosystem Ties

During the event, Raihan also reconnected with Montasser Chebbah, co-founder of OnlyFounders , “The App that matchmakes Founders with CoFounders”. Raihan committed to joining the mentorship part of the app’s community, reinforcing HVS’s ties to leading early-stage founders and Raihan’s commitment to acting as a mediator in co-founder disputes.

In April, High-Velocity Startups sponsored the launch of the Utopia Feni art display “VA DESH” by Raeesah Islam. Launched on 12 April and run for a week in London, the exhibition marked the beginning of a collaboration that will help bring the Business Offer Refiner™ to the UK and US markets.

Since May, HVS has also been developing custom automations for key clients like Korbis, integrating communications and information systems across busy concrete construction operations.

Aligned on Economic Transformation through Automation

While each company serves different markets, Fusion Flow and HVS are in sync when it comes to AI and automation.

Commenting on the partnership with Fusion Flow, Raihan said: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Diego and his team. They’re not just creating cutting-edge AI solutions for enterprises. They’re operating at the bleeding edge. Their focus on innovation as the top priority is exactly the kind of forward momentum the market needs. I’m proud to align with that vision, because AI and automation aren’t optional anymore — they’re going to transform the entire economy.”