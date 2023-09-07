Forward Revolutionises B2B Sales with Its Next-Gen Digital Sales Room

Amidst the ongoing digital transformation of industries, the B2B sales landscape is experiencing a significant evolution. Enter Forward, an innovative solution poised to reshape the B2B sales experience for the digital era.

Following a successful year-long beta phase under the name Simpliciter, Forward now introduces the FORWARD Digital Sales Room. Its mission is to simplify, engage, and enhance the efficiency of B2B sales for both buyers and sellers.

In an environment where 77% of B2B buyers, as per a recent global survey by Gartner, find their latest purchase experiences complex or challenging within the digital sales realm, there’s a clear demand for a solution. The intricacies of the buying process and the overwhelming volume of information often lead to extended sales cycles and stalled deals. Forward aims to overcome these challenges, ensuring seamless B2B sales journeys that maintain momentum and drive successful deal closures.

The new brand “Forward” and its guiding principle “Drive your deal forward, effortlessly” encapsulate the concept of smooth progress that modern sales teams require.

Forward’s platform replaces the chaos of email communication with dedicated digital sales rooms, consolidating sales resources, tools, interactions, and deal processes into a unified workspace. This solution fosters seamless collaboration and expedites buying decisions. Each digital sales room, accessible via a single link, facilitates real-time interactions, provides invaluable sales insights, suggests mutual-action plans, and automates personalisation.

Boris Rino, co-founder of Forward, expresses his excitement: “Our evolution from Simpliciter to Forward underscores our dedication to assisting sales teams in creating seamless and engaging experiences that effortlessly maintain prospect engagement and advance the deal!”

“95% of B2B sales processes still rely on emails and attachments. This isn’t just time- and resource-draining; it’s a major cause of lost sales,” says Altug Beser, a serial entrepreneur, and co-founder of Forward, with two successful exits under his belt in the vertical of digitalisation of B2B sales processes. “Both the buyer and seller side are in dire need of a streamlined experience. During our beta phase as Simpliciter, we witnessed a 30% shortening of sales cycles and a 23% drop in email back-and-forth. I believe any forward-thinking business should experience the advantages of a digital sales room firsthand.”

In a swiftly evolving landscape, projections suggest that by 2026, an impressive 30% of B2B sales cycles will migrate to the efficiency of digital sales rooms. For enterprises and SMBs still reliant on traditional engagement methods and suboptimal buyer experiences, the imperative for transformation is undeniable.

Seizing this transformative opportunity, FORWARD extends an invitation to explore its digital sales room solution for free at www.dealforward.com. This invitation empowers users to witness firsthand how FORWARD streamlines processes, effortlessly propels deals forward, and delivers the “wow” factor that accelerates deal closures.