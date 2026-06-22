Security Oversights Could Make Budget VPS Hosting More Expensive Than Expected

Businesses attracted by the affordability of VPS hosting may be exposing themselves to unexpected costs if they underestimate the work required to maintain a secure server environment, a leading IT expert has warned.

Offering a blend of affordability and performance, VPS hosting has become a common choice for organisations that need more resources than shared hosting can provide. However, with that added capability comes increased responsibility for server administration, updates and security.

Roy Shelton, CEO of Connectus Business Solutions, said: “A VPS can deliver many of the benefits businesses need without the investment required for a dedicated server.

“Greater flexibility and control are valuable advantages, but they also require businesses to take a more active role in managing their systems.”

VPS hosting works by creating individual virtual server environments within a shared physical machine. This allows customers to access dedicated resources while remaining isolated from other users.

Despite the additional separation, Mr Shelton said businesses cannot afford to neglect security.

“Threat actors routinely scan servers looking for weaknesses,” he said. “Ignoring updates, failing to maintain backups or relying on poor security practices can result in significant recovery costs if an incident occurs.”

Businesses comparing hosting services should ensure they understand the distinctions between shared hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated servers.

Shared hosting is usually the most economical option but offers limited flexibility and may be affected by activity from other users. Dedicated servers provide the highest levels of performance and control but require a greater financial commitment.

A VPS offers a practical middle option for businesses seeking improved performance without dedicated hardware costs.

Mr Shelton added: “One of the strongest benefits of VPS hosting is the separation it provides from other customers sharing the same physical infrastructure.

“Nevertheless, security depends heavily on how the server is managed. Businesses should look closely at the support and protections offered by their provider.”

Before selecting a provider, he recommends reviewing:

Provider credentials – Check for recognised standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and Cyber Essentials or Cyber Essentials Plus, along with proven DDoS protection capabilities.

Data centre security – Look for facilities with strict access controls, surveillance systems, on-site staff, backup power arrangements, cooling systems and fire suppression technology.

Security and recovery services – Managed VPS solutions can help organisations by providing patch management, monitoring and backup services.

Mr Shelton said: “Focusing solely on the lowest price can be misleading. Managed VPS services often provide better value by helping businesses avoid costly security and operational issues.”

For more information, visit connectus.org.uk.