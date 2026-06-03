Mobile Dental Provider Celebrates Successful First Year and Sets Sights on UK-Wide Expansion

DEVON, UK. June 2nd, 2026 – A mobile dental hygiene and therapy business based in Devon is celebrating a year of strong growth, having expanded its operations throughout the South West while preparing for a broader rollout across the UK. The company has increased both its service reach and workforce during its first year, positioning itself for further development in the years ahead.

The Dental Hygenius, established by former military dental professional Tare Pile, now employs a team of eight professionals delivering services throughout the region.

Founded in 2025, the business was created to help tackle ongoing challenges surrounding access to dental care, especially for people who struggle to attend conventional dental practices. What began as a single mobile unit has developed into a service operating across multiple locations, providing care in homes, workplaces, schools and residential care facilities.

Its growth comes against a backdrop of continued strain on dental services nationwide, where access to treatment and preventative care remain significant issues. By bringing services directly to patients, the company reflects a growing trend towards more adaptable and community-focused healthcare delivery.

Pile spent 27 years serving in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, including two decades working within dentistry. The concept for the business originated during a deployment at sea.

Recalling the experience, she said: “The idea first came to me while I was deployed, literally hanging between HMS Albion and HMS Dragon in the middle of the Mediterranean. It made me think differently about how care could be delivered in more flexible ways.”

Her experience providing clinical support in demanding and remote environments helped shape a model focused on making dental care more accessible outside traditional settings.

Commenting on the company’s first year, she said: “The first year has been hugely rewarding. It has shown that there is a genuine need for more accessible dental care and that this model can work in a practical, sustainable way.”

The Dental Hygenius started out operating from a converted caravan and has since developed into an organised mobile service offering hygiene and therapy treatments tailored to individual patients. Supporting care homes and those with mobility challenges remains a major priority, alongside services for workplaces and schools.

The organisation is also a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, highlighting its commitment to supporting serving personnel, veterans and the wider armed forces community. The connection reflects Pile’s military background and the company’s emphasis on inclusive healthcare access.

As demand for services has increased, additional clinicians and support staff have joined the team, enabling wider coverage across the South West. Preventative care, early intervention and patient comfort remain central to the company’s approach.

Industry experts continue to highlight the potential for mobile healthcare services to help address disparities in access to treatment, particularly in underserved areas. While mobile dentistry is not a new concept, integrated hygiene and therapy services delivered through an outreach-based model remain relatively rare in the UK.

Looking to the future, Pile has expressed ambitions to expand the business nationally through scalable operating models. Potential plans include the creation of regional teams and a franchise network designed to maintain quality standards while extending access to care.

Discussing her vision, she said: “Over the next five years, I would like to see The Dental Hygenius operating in all corners of the UK. The intention is to grow through a network model that allows locally based teams to deliver care within their communities, while retaining the core focus on accessibility and quality.”

Entering its second year, The Dental Hygenius continues to demonstrate how innovative approaches to dental care can improve convenience and accessibility while responding to evolving patient expectations.