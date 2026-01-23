New administrators appointed at historic Colonnade Hotel in Little Venice

Duncan Coutts, Rupen Patel and Nimish Patel of Coots and Boots have officially been appointed as Joint Administrators for The Colonnade Hotel, the distinguished boutique hotel located in Little Venice, central London.

The appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the property at 2 Warrington Crescent. Renowned for its classic English charm, The Colonnade carries a rich history dating back more than 160 years.

The building is deeply connected to British intellectual heritage:

Scientific birthplace: Built in 1865 as two Victorian residences, the property later became the Warrington Lodge Medical and Surgery Home for Ladies in 1886. It was here, on 23 June 1912, that mathematician and Enigma codebreaker Alan Turing was born. His legacy is recognised by a blue plaque displayed on the hotel’s exterior.

A haven for Freud: In the summer of 1938, the hotel, then known as the Esplanade, provided temporary accommodation for Sigmund Freud and his family while renovations were carried out at their Hampstead home. Today, guests can stay in the “Sigmund Freud Suite”, created in his honour.

Historic features: The Colonnade is also home to one of the oldest operational lifts in the UK, a charming gated elevator that remains a favourite among overseas guests.

The administrators’ immediate priority is to preserve this important heritage asset while exploring sustainable options for its future.

It has been confirmed that a formal sales and marketing process will launch at the end of January 2026. The objective is to identify a buyer or strategic partner who can continue the legacy of the 43-bedroom Victorian townhouse and secure its future within London’s boutique luxury hotel sector.

“The Colonnade is more than just a hotel; it is a piece of London’s history,” said Duncan Coutts, Joint Administrator. “Our goal is to manage this transition with the respect the building deserves. We are seeing significant early interest and look forward to officially bringing the property to market at the end of this month.”

For more information regarding the administration or the forthcoming marketing process, please contact Coots & Boots Limited.