Bournemouth Groomer Launches South West’s First Canine Wellbeing Retreat

BOURNEMOUTH, UK. June 3, 2026 – A Bournemouth dog groomer with more than a decade of industry experience is preparing to launch the South West’s first dedicated Canine Wellbeing Retreat, introducing an ethical, low-volume approach designed to place animal welfare at the centre of grooming care.

Marie Brooker, founder of Wolf&Root , will officially launch the new retreat this summer, combining dog grooming with wellbeing-led practices including nervous system care, soft-touch handling techniques, natural products and extended appointment times aimed at reducing stress and anxiety in dogs.

The business has been developed in response to what Brooker describes as increasing concern around high-volume grooming environments, where speed and capacity can often take priority over individual animal wellbeing.

Unlike many traditional grooming salons, Wolf&Root will limit appointments to just three dogs per stylist each day — a deliberate move that Brooker says is intended to create a calmer and more supportive environment for both dogs and owners.

Brooker said the retreat model reflects a wider ethical philosophy around canine care and handling.

“I have spent more than 10 years working in the industry and have seen both exceptional standards of care and environments where the pressure is simply on getting dogs in and out as quickly as possible,” she said.

“I wanted to create something completely different — somewhere dogs are treated with patience and understanding, where their emotional wellbeing matters just as much as the grooming itself.”

Wolf&Root ’s approach centres on reducing overstimulation and creating positive grooming experiences, particularly for nervous dogs, rescue animals, older pets and dogs with previous anxiety around handling or grooming appointments.

The retreat will also place emphasis on owner communication and consultation, allowing more time to understand each dog’s individual behaviour, sensitivities and comfort levels before treatment begins.

Brooker believes demand is growing for grooming services that adopt a more welfare-focused and ethical approach.

“There is far greater awareness now around canine stress and how grooming environments can affect dogs emotionally,” she said. “For many dogs, grooming can be overwhelming if the environment is noisy, rushed or unfamiliar. We want the experience to feel calm, safe and supportive.”

The launch comes amid broader discussions within the pet care sector around ethical grooming standards and the role that low-stress handling techniques can play in improving animal welfare.

Industry professionals have increasingly highlighted concerns around overstimulating salon environments and the impact that high-volume appointment schedules can have on both dogs and grooming staff.

Wolf&Root says its wellbeing-led model has been specifically designed to challenge those practices by prioritising quality of care over appointment numbers.

Alongside its commitment to natural grooming products and reduced scheduling, the retreat also aims to create an environment that mirrors the comfort and pace associated with wellness experiences typically designed for people.

The company’s website, wolfandroot.com , is scheduled to launch on July 1, after which appointments for the new retreat will officially open.

As Wolf&Root prepares to welcome its first clients, Brooker says the long-term ambition is not only to grow the business but also to drive up ethical standards and emotional wellbeing within the grooming industry.